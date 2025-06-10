Dick Vitale has been the heartbeat of college basketball for nearly fifty years, and now, the iconic broadcaster is set to keep that spirit alive even longer. On Monday, ESPN announced that Vitale, who is 86 years old, had signed a contract extension that will keep him on the air through the 2027-28 season. But that’s not the only exciting news.

To pay tribute to Vitale’s tremendous legacy, ESPN additionally introduced the Dick Vitale Invitational, a new annual college basketball tournament that will tip off on Nov. 4, 2025. The first of those games will pit bluebloods Duke and Texas in a game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., — an honorable match for a man who has called over 1,000 games and played as much of a role as anyone in making college basketball what it has become today.

“Dick is the heart of college basketball,” said ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro. “With the creation of the Dick Vitale Invitational, we’re celebrating him and the profound impact he’s had on the sport.”

This announcement comes just months after Vitale was declared cancer-free once again. The last three years, he's been battling multiple cancers, vocal cord and lymphoma among them. After a pair of setbacks, including a fall that laid him up in the middle of his journey, Vitale returned to the booth in February 2025, showing once again that his resurgence is as legendary as his exuberance.

For Vitale, this news is more than just a career milestone — it’s incredibly personal. “ESPN has been such a vital part of my life since December 5, 1979,” he shared. “To the Vitale family, ESPN is ‘Awesome, baby!’ with a capital A.”

The timing of the announcement — on his 86th birthday — could hardly be more appropriate. The man who coined such unforgettable phrases as “diaper dandy” and “PTPer” now has a stage all of his own, in every way. The Dick Vitale Invitational will be a cherished new addition to the college basketball calendar, celebrating both the game and its preeminent voice.

This tournament also serves as a platform to shine a light on Vitale’s unwavering commitment to cancer research. As Will Pitts, CEO of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, pointed out, “More importantly, this event celebrates the lasting legacy of Dick Vitale—his love for college basketball, his dedication to cancer research, and the joy he spreads to fans everywhere.”

In a time when many sports figures tend to fade away, Vitale has only continued to rise in prominence. ESPN Events Vice President Clint Overby summed it up perfectly: “I can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than to host a basketball event featuring the very best of the sport.”

In a world filled with fleeting moments and forgotten heroes, Dickie V stands out as a cherished figure who remains very much in the game. And now, with a new contract, a signature tournament, and a clean bill of health, all that’s left to say is: It’s awesome, baby!