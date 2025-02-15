UCLA basketball head coach Mick Cronin did not hold back in his response to rumors about him taking the Indiana job. With Hoosiers' head coach Mike Woodson set to leave this offseason, the Big Ten powerhouse are likley already browsing candidates for this soon-to-be vacant position. Cronin would certainly be a candidate if he were to be looking to leave Westwood.

As of now, Cronin has shown no indication that he wants to leave the Bruins as the program is experiencing a bounce-back year under him after a disappointing 2024 season. However, some UCLA fans would be happy at this prospect of getting a new head coach. In the postgame interview of the Bruins' 72-68 win over Indiana, Cronin pulled no punches in acknowledging that side of the fanbase.

“I would say some people might be happy because some people probably are on boards wanting me fired. I mean, this is just the way, you gotta understand, that stuff in this business – and I’m being dead serious – your popularity rating when you’re a coach, you have to check your ego. They booed John Calipari in Kentucky, okay? Do you know what he did there? They say, well, he’s the opposing coach.

They wouldn’t have booed Bob Knight if he walked in here. I can promise you that. I can promise you that. So that’s just the way it is, man. So I’m well aware that I might be on a board for a job, but my board, somebody might want me to lose my job. And I know I’m laughing, but I’m being serious, man. We get our a** beat Tuesday, I think we play, go ahead, check our boards.”

Mick Cronin looks to find stability with UCLA basketball

The former Cincinatti head coach entered Westwood knowing the expectations. UCLA basketball has eleven national titles to its name and comes into every year with blue-blood level expectations. And through his first four season, Cronin was on that trajectory, making into to three Sweet 16s and one Final Four. However, the program had a setback in 2024, going 16-17 overall.

Now in their first year in the Big Ten, the Bruins are looking to find stability in their new conference. At 19-7 overall and 9-5 in conference play, UCLA is projected as a No. 6 seed in ESPN's current bracket. Having won eight out of his last nine games, Mick Cronin's program does seem to be regaining the steam it had earlier in his tenure. And looking ahead, the Bruins should be able to get well over 20 wins for the regular season.

Overall, Mick Cronin does have a point. It's going to take a lot to satisfy UCLA basketball fans. But those are the expectations the Bruins' head coach knew that he was signed the contract. And based off of Cronin's past of elevating programs he's been in charge off, there's no reason why he can't eventual propel UCLA to the top of the Big Ten in the near future.