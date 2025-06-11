By day, Flau'Jae Johnson made the USA team for the AmeriCup tournament; by night, she made a splash at the BET Awards in Hollywood.

The LSU basketball star dazzled the cameras in her wine-red, poofy gown. Johnson also added a few accessories, including matching high-heeled shoes, a diamond necklace, and gold and silver rings.

Bet Awards 2025 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hA6YWk0ksb — Flaujae 4️⃣ (@Flaujae) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

In addition, Johnson proudly showcased her style on her TikTok account. In the process, fans flooded social media, expressing their admiration for her evening attire.

“GIRLLLLLL GODDAMN YOU LOOK SO GOOD OMG THAT COLOR IS PERFECT AND THE ACCESSORIES AHHHHH” @teaforbueckers posted on X.

Another user passionately complimented Johnson's color choice.

“oh my god that color is made for ” @hellokitty69996 posted on X.

A fan appreciated the approach Johnson took to style “Nothing but class,” as @BucWhatYaHeard posted on X.

Another fan then praised her dress and hair. “I love it and I love her hair“@JulieMi17300708 posted on X.

Article Continues Below

Johnson is not only returning to LSU for her senior season. She's also becoming a pop culture staple.

Flau'jae Johnson, the fashionista

Johnson has a presence both on and off the court. On the court, she is a determined player who excels in scoring, rebounding, and facilitating.

Off the court, she has already made a name for herself in hip hop as a prominent artist signed by Lil Wayne's record label. The BET Awards was the latest rendition of her breaking into the fashion world.

Johnson has deals with Puma and Reebok. Her approach to style incorporates elements of sporty and feminine. She got a chance to strut her stuff at the recent Met Gala.

Johnson wore a black-and-white Walter Mendez dress designed by Marquise Foster. The dress matched the theme for the evening, which was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” a celebration of African American style and culture.