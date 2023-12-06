Mike Woodson said that Trey Galloway might be putting too much pressure on himself early on in this season.

The Indiana basketball program is off to a 7-1 start to the season, but head coach Mike Woodson addressed the possibility that Trey Galloway is pressing so far this year after a 78-75 win over Michigan.

“Well, it kind of looks like that a little bit but we'll get him comfortable eventually because I thought tonight — we missed a lot of layups tonight,” Mike Woodson said of Trey Galloway, via Becky Rigel of Sports Illustrated. “I bet we missed 10 or 12 layups. Point blank layups. Those are the things that are fixable. You just have to — when you've got a layup, you've got to put it in the bucket.”

Trey Galloway is a senior for Indiana basketball, and Woodson did say that he made some big plays down the stretch in the win over Michigan.

“He did make some plays coming down the stretch,” Woodson said, via Rigel. “You know, you've got to expect that. He's a senior, man. I expect him to do that.”

The Hoosiers have out of conference games against Auburn, No. 2 Kansas, Morehead State, North Alabama and Kennesaw State before getting back into Big Ten play at Nebraska in January. The games against Auburn and Kansas are chances to get good wins on the resume for when March comes around.

Auburn would be a solid win, while a win over Kansas would be incredible and be a great boost to Indiana's resume. It will be interesting to see if Galloway can get things going and perform like he has been expected to.