Indiana basketball posted a strong win over Big Ten rival Maryland on Friday, winning 65-53 in a game they never trailed. Indiana coach Mike Woodson doesn't want the victory to get to his players' heads, however. Woodson is sending a strong message to his team, as his program continues Big Ten play.

“It's going to be this way every night you jumping up in the Big Ten,” Woodson said, per the Herald-Times. “It won't be any easier when we go to Michigan next week. I mean, the Big Ten is tough. They let you play. If you don't come and meet the challenge, then you'll be exposed as a team,” Woodson added. “I thought tonight we were the more aggressive team tonight.”

Indiana is 6-1 on the season with their only loss coming to last year's national championship winner, UCONN. The Hoosiers have struggled to hit perimeter shots but found the basket a bit more against Maryland, making 33 percent of their threes. The team also shot 46 percent overall from the field in the victory. Indiana opened up a massive lead but Maryland was able to close the gap some near the end of the game.

“They didn't do anything any differently than they did in the first half,” Woodson said, per the Herald-Times. “I thought their press the first half slowed us down a little bit.”

Indiana is hoping to return to the NCAA Tournament Final Four for the first time since Bobby Knight was on the sidelines as head coach for the Hoosiers. Indiana hasn't been to the national semi-final since 2002. Mike Woodson is in his third season at the school. He led the Hoosiers to the NCAA Tournament the last two years, but not yet to the event's second weekend.