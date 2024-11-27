The Indiana basketball team picked up its first loss of the season on Wednesday as they fell to Louisville in embarrassing fashion. The two teams squared off in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis, and the Cardinals cruised to an 89-61 win over the Hoosiers. This is a huge season for Indiana head coach Mike Woodson as he has a lot to prove, and a loss like this is not a good sign.

Remember: This Louisville basketball team won just eight games a year ago. They are obviously better this season, but Indiana was favored in this game. Mike Woodson called it what it was: an embarrassing loss.

“These games come so quickly, and you can't run from it,” Mike Woodson said after the game, according to a post from Zach Osterman. “I'm not gonna let us forget this game, because this was embarrassing. You've got to give Louisville credit … but we did not play Indiana basketball.”

There weren't a lot of positive takeaways from this game. Indiana really didn't do anything right, but there was one specific area that Mike Woodson called out after the game.

“We went 9-for-43 with our perimeter,” Woodson said, according to a post from Zach Osterman. “That's tough. That's just something you're not gonna overcome.”

After seeing how Indiana looked in this game, it's clear that the Hoosiers have a lot of work to do. Mike Woodson has received a lot of criticism from Hoosiers fans as he has not delivered, and this is supposed to be the year that he breaks through. He has a lot of talent on the roster to work with, but there aren't any excuses for a loss like this one.

Indiana has to get better, and if they keep playing like this, Woodson probably won't even make it to the end of the year.

The Hoosiers are now going to the loser's bracket in the Battle 4 Atlantis, and Louisville is moving on.