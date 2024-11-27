This is an incredibly important year for Mike Woodson and the Indiana basketball team, and things aren't looking good for the Hoosiers after their blowout loss against Louisville in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday afternoon. The Hoosiers are currently ranked #14 in the country and expectations are high as many believe they have the best roster in the Big Ten. However, an 89-61 loss to Louisville is not a good sign.

Indiana was able to keep things somewhat close during the first half and they weren't out of it at the break as Louisville was only up by eight points. However, the Cardinals quickly pulled away in the second half and things got ugly. This is an awful loss for Mike Woodson. Indiana was favored, and they lost by almost 30.

Woodson has received a lot of criticism in recent years because he hasn't met expectations, and this feels like a make-or-break season for him. It's obviously early, but getting blown out this badly by a team that won eight games last year is not good.

College basketball fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Woodson. This fan doesn't think that Woodson is getting the job done.

“#iubb is such a poorly coached team,” The fan said. “I thought the talent upgrade might make up for some of this, but I think I underestimated just how bad of a coach Mike Woodson is.”

One fan is sick of seeing the Indiana basketball team underperform time and time again.

“It’s year four of Mike Woodson’s tenure,” The fan wrote. “The Hoosiers have consistently been outplayed in marquee events on neutral courts. The fanbase isn’t happy and they shouldn’t be. IU doesn’t even look like it wants to be out there. #iubb.”

Another fan doesn't think that Mike Woodson will ever be able to get the job done.

“Until Woody goes, these are the results,” The fan said. “Higher ups can defend him & keep this going as long as they please. But there is no (real) world where Mike Woodson is qualified to coach a major program #iubb.”

The blame is definitely being put on Woodson, and that is fair.

“Indiana basketball = lethargic,” This fan said. “That is a direct reflection of Mike Woodson. Soft group with no fight. Boring brand of basketball that is very outdated. The 3 forward era is over but we haven’t learned and make 0 adjustments. These dudes make a lot of money for an average product.”

Lastly, it seems like this fan has had enough.

“It’s hard to overstate how bad of a basketball coach Mike Woodson is,” The fan said. “Decent recruiter, horrible coach. #iubb.”

It's clear that Indiana basketball fans are fed up with what they have seen from Mike Woodson. If this Louisville game is a preview of what we will see this year from the Hoosiers, Woodson won't make it until the end of the year.

With the loss, Indiana is moving into the loser's bracket and Louisville will move on in the Battle 4 Atlantis.