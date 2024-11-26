ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is basketball in the Bahamas as Louisville faces Indiana. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Louisville-Indiana prediction and pick.

Louisville comes into the game sitting at 3-1 on the year. They opened up with a big win over Morehead State, before falling by 22 to Tennessee. They have since rebounded, with wins over Bellarmine and Winthrop. Meanwhile, Indiana is now 4-0 on the year and ranked 14th in the nation. They opened up with two easier wins before facing South Carolina. In that game, they would win 87-71. Still, they did struggle some in their last game, coming away with a 69-58 win over UNC-Greensboro.

This will be the 22nd time these two teams have faced off. Indiana leads the all-time series 12-9. Indiana has also won two straight over Louisville, winning last year 74-66 in New York.

College Basketball Odds: Louisville-Indiana Odds

College Basketball Odds: Louisville-Indiana Odds

Louisville: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +125

Indiana: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How to Watch Louisville vs. Indiana

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread/Win

Louisville is ranked 57th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 87th in offensive efficiency while sitting 38th in defensive efficiency. Louisville has been solid on defense this year. They are 31st in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 50th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they limit opponents to just 22 made field goals per game, which is 37th in the nation this year.

Reyne Smith has led the way this year. He leads the team with 14.8 points per game on the yar, while adding 3.8 rebounds and an assist per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Terrence Edwards Jr. Edwards is scoring 12.3 points per game, while also adding 3.8 rebounds and two assists per game on the season. Chuck Hepburn leads the team in assists this year. He averages four assists per game while also scoring 10.5 points, and having 2.8 rebounds. Further, he has been solid on defense, having three steals per game. Finally, J'Vonne Hadley has been solid in the rotation. He is scoring ten points per game while adding 6.3 rebounds per game this year.

The frontcourt is led by Kasean Pryor. Pryor leads the team with 6.5 rebounds per game, but has also been solid on defense. He has 1.8 steals per game, and 1.3 blocks per game this year. He also contributes offensively, with 12.8 points and 2.3 assists per game. He is joined by James Scott. Scott is scoring 8.5 points per game but also has 5.8 rebounds per game. Like Pryor, he has been solid on defense. He has 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana is ranked 39th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 52nd in offensive efficiency while sitting 26th in defensive efficiency. Indiana has been impressive on offense this year, sitting 64th in the nation in points per game, but 29th in the nation in assists per game, and 33rd in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 24th in opponent points per game, and 12th in opponent effective field goal percentage.

Mackenzie Mgbako has led the way for Indiana. He is scoring 18.8 points per game this year while adding 6.5 rebounds per game. He also has 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau. Ballo is adding 12 points per game, while also having 9.8 rebounds per game. Ballo also adds 1.5 assists and two 2.8 a game. Reneau also has 16 13.5 per game, while adding 6.5 rebounds, two assists, 1.8 steals, and one block per game.

While the frontcourt does the heavy lifting, Myles Rice leads the backcourt. He is scoring 14.8 points per game but adds 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Meanwhile, Trey Galloway leads the team in assists this year. He comes in with just 5.5 points per game but also has 1.8 rebounds and one steal. Still, the focus of his game is his 5.3 assists per game this year. Finally, Kanaan Carlyle has been solid in the rotation this year. He is scoring just 5.2 points per game but adds two rebounds, 1.8 assists, and a steal.

Final Louisville-Indiana Prediction & Pick

Louisville has started strong on defense in the first half this year. They are 20th in the nation in first-half points allowed. Still, the second half has been a struggle sitting 107th in the nation in second-half points allowed. Meanwhile, Indiana has done a solid job of building leads this year. They are 62nd in the nation in first-half points per game this year but are 89th in opponents' first-half points. They then turn up the defense in the second half, sitting 11th in the nation in opponent points per game in the second half. Expect a close first half, but Indiana pulling away late in this one.

Final Louisville-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana -2.5 (-120)