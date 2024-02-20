Mike Woodson sounds off on his future in Indiana.

Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson believes he's still in for the long run with the Hoosiers despite his team's struggles in the 2023-24 college basketball season.

“I came back to try to put this team in the best position possible, and I'm going to continue to try to do that,” Woodson said when asked about his outlook on his future in Bloomington (h/t Seth Tow of The Daily Hoosier).

“I'm not going anywhere anytime soon, guys,” Woodson added.

Woodson moved from the pro ranks in the NBA to coaching college in 2021 when Indiana basketball hired him to run the show for the Hoosiers men's basketball program. In his first season in Bloomington, Indiana made it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. They made it back to March Madness the following season but seem in danger of pulling off the same feat in the 2023-24 campaign.

As of this writing, the Hoosiers are just 14-11 overall and 6-8 in conference play. Indiana basketball is also just 101st in the NET rankings and 98th on KenPom.

It is still not too late for Woodson and Indiana to turn things around. The Hoosiers have six more games remaining on their regular-season schedule and could make a run for a March Madness auto-bid in the Big Ten tournament.

The Hoosiers, who are coming off back-to-back losses to the Purdue Boilermakers and the Northwestern Wildcats, will be taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at home Wednesday night before facing off on Saturday against the Penn State Nittany Lions.