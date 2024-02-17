Don't miss this showdown in the Big Ten!

We're back with another College Basketball betting prediction and pick as we head back to the Big Ten Conference for this near-even line on the odds. The Northwestern Wildcats (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) will take on the Indiana Hoosiers (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) with both teams looking to bounce back after a loss. Check out our College Basketball odds series for our Northwestern-Indiana prediction and pick.

The Northwestern Wildcats are currently tied for fourth-place in the Big Ten and they're teetering on a March Madness berth with a 51% chance to make the tournament as of now. They've taken a step back going 4-4 in their last eight games. With a light schedule remaining, Northwestern will need every win to keep their season alive.

The Indiana Hoosiers are seventh in the Big Ten and their chances at the tournament sit much lower at just 14%. They've gone 4-6 over their last 10 games and most recently lost by 20 to the Purdue Boilermakers. They still have some tough games ahead of them, but they're happy to welcome Northwestern onto their home floor.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

College Basketball Odds: Northwestern-Indiana Odds

Northwestern: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -107

Indiana: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -113

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Indiana

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

TV: FS1, Fox Sports App

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Northwestern Will Cover The Spread/Win

Northwestern was looking like a real threat atop the Big Ten until their recent five-game slide. They gave Purdue a good battle and fought hard during the 96-105 loss, but their subsequent losses to Minnesota and Rutgers would be inexcusable for the Wildcats. They're a much better team when playing at home this year with a 13-1 record as opposed to their 2-6 road mark. They're also right around 50% when it comes to covering the spread with a 12-11-2 record. They're the slightly better team on paper ahead of this matchup, but they'll have to overcome some jitters on the road to get this close win.

Boo Buie has been the main catalyst for this Northwestern team all season with his attack to the rim and ability to catch fire from three. He's very athletic in slicing through the defense and he does a great job of kicking it out to his teammates with clean assists. They should look to collapse this defense and shoot from the outside to take this Indiana crowd out of the game early. Look for Brooks Barnhizer to dictate the interior for them with his above-average rebounding efforts.

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana's last win came against Ohio State in which Malik Reneau and Trey Galloway combined for 51 of the Hoosiers' 76 total points. They were running a two-man game throughout the whole contest and their hot shooting kept the Hoosiers in the driver's seat for most of the contest. The downside, of course, is that the rest of the team struggled to find shots and they almost blew the lead against the Buckeyes in the final minutes. They'll need a much better effort collectively if they want to beat a fundamental team like Northwestern.

The Hoosiers have had to rally back from deficits in their last few games, so they're hoping for a change of pace and a fast start at home on Sunday. They'll have another consecutive home game following this one and can improve on their impressive 10-3 record in Bloomington. While the may be the slight favorites, this will be a rather unfamiliar spot for them as they host a more successful Northwestern team.

Final Northwestern-Indiana Prediction & Pick

This game should be a fun Big Ten battle and clearly the odds makers are giving a big edge to the Indiana Hoosiers playing this game at home. If the roles were reversed, we'd obviously see Northwestern as the favorites, but I'd guess their line would be greater than this one-point spread. Still, the Hoosiers have found ways to win games at home and if they can jump out to an early lead, they could ride the home momentum and pick up this win.

However, Northwestern is playing for their tournament lives right now and they need this win on the road to further advance their goal. The rest of their schedule will be full of ‘gut-check' games like this one and I expect the leaders of Northwestern to step up and will them to a victory here. Let's roll with the Northwestern Wildcats to pick up the win on the road.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Northwestern-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Northwestern Wildcats ML (-107)