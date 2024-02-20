Mike Woodson discussed the alternate uniforms

The Indiana basketball team took a tough loss to Northwestern at home on Sunday, but the game was not the only topic, as Mike Woodson had to answer for the alternate uniforms that are unpopular with the fanbase.

“I have no control over that,” Mike Woodson said, via Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier. “I'm about wearing our white uniforms at home like we've done for 40 something years when I was here. That was kind of out of my hands. We won't wear that uniform again the rest of the season. I had nothing to do with it and I'm the head coach.”

Indiana deputy athletic director Stephen Harper said the uniforms were the brainchild of adidas.

“You know, adidas has been a good partner for us in the department, and from time to time, they do like to bring special products that they think will excite the players, excite recruits, those kinds of things,” Stephen Harper said, via Schumann.

Harper said that the Indiana basketball program heard from a lot of fans about the alternate look, and assured the fanbase that they have no plans to replace the classic look.

“We are as traditional as the fans are,” Harper said, via Schumann. “We like the traditional uniforms. … Obviously, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. We heard a lot from fans that didn't necessarily love those, which we understand. We don't plan on moving away from the traditional look of Indiana basketball, which, again, means a lot to us.”

Up next, Indiana hosts Nebraska on Wednesday at home in their classic jerseys.