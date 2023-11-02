NBA legend Isiah Thomas had a heartbreaking reaction to legendary Indiana basketball head coach Bob Knight's passing on Wednesday.

NBA and Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas paid tribute to former Indiana basketball head coach Bob Knight on Wednesday.

Isiah Thomas re-tweeted a video montage from Indiana basketball that showed his playing days with Knight in the early 1980s.

❤️❤️ lots of teammate tears flowing tonight for our coach https://t.co/o2xMzS8fX2 — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) November 2, 2023

Isiah Thomas played two seasons for Bob Knight's Indiana basketball program from 1979 to 1980. He averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in 63 games for the Cream and Crimson.

Thomas led Indiana basketball to their fourth national title in 1981. Among Thomas' teammates on that championship squad were Ray Tolbert, Randy Wittman, Ted Kitchel, and Landon Turner.

Isiah Thomas left Indiana after his sophomore season to declare for the 1981 NBA draft. He spent his entire 14-year NBA career with the Detroit Pistons. Thomas, Joe Dumars, Vinnie Johnson, Bill Laimbeer, and Rick Mahorn were part of “The Bad Boys” Pistons teams that won back-to-back NBA titles in 1989 and 1990.

Isiah Thomas was also a 12-time NBA All-Star and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Bob Knight deserves a lot of credit for molding him into an NBA-caliber player in the early 1980s.

Sadly, Bob Knight passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday. Thomas' close friend, Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson, also paid tribute to Knight shortly after he passed away.

Bob Knight enjoyed a legendary 29-year stint as Indiana basketball's head coach from 1971 to 2000. He led Indiana to three national titles in 1976, 1981, and 1987.

Knight and Branch McCracken remain two of the best coaches Indiana basketball had ever produced. The two men are responsible for the program's five national titles in men's basketball.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bob Knight's family during these trying times.