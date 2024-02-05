Mike Woodson did not hold back on Indiana basketball's lackluster second half vs. Penn State.

Indiana basketball's disappointing season continued on Sunday afternoon after the Hoosiers lost to Penn State 85-71, even though the Nittany Lions were without leading scorer Kanye Clary. During the p0st-game press conference, Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson expressed his frustration for the lack of effort the team showed, especially in the second half, via Jack Ankony of Sports Illustrated.

“Well, in the Big Ten conference we have been guarding the three pretty well,” Mike Woodson said. “There's an indication we've defended the three pretty well. I just thought tonight, the second half we were so flat coming out, something I hadn't seen. I look at their first possession to start the second half, they got I think three or four cracks at it where we couldn't come up with loose balls, rebounds. It was like we were a step slow, and that's kind of disappointing because you play a good game against Iowa and you come back and basically lay an egg.”

This was essentially a must-win for Indiana basketball, whose hopes of making the NCAA tournament are getting glimmer with every loss. The Hoosiers need every win they can get, especially through the second half of Big Ten play.

Indiana basketball looked great in the first half against Penn State when they established a 34-23 lead after Kevin Ware made a three-point play with 5:15 to go before halftime. However, Penn State basketball ended the first half on a 14-7 run and closed the deficit to seven at the break. The Nittany Lions then used a 48-30 second half to take the win.