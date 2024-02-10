Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson speaks on struggles from sophomore's Kaleb Banks and CJ Gunn, amid lineup changes.

Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson recently spoke on Hoosiers sophomores CJ Gunn and Kaleb Banks, amid struggles with the team's lineup. The Hoosiers entered the season with high expectations, but that came with an eventual development of younger players. That hasn't happened, besides Malik Reneau taking a step forward for Indiana. Woodson needs to find a way to get meaningful minutes out of Gunn and Banks, but as of right now, he's lost on how to do that.

“You know, I wish I knew. Because they have worked. I mean, in practice they work,” Woodson said, per Seth Tow at The Daily Hoosier. “I’ve just got find some confidence somewhere in one of them, if not both, because it’s tough. You can’t just play six guys.”

Gunn is currently averaging 3.2 points and 1.0 rebounds in 12.5 minutes a game for Indiana basketball. The shooting guard hasn't been able to find a rhythm on the offensive end, forcing him to the bench in the second half. Banks was thought to take a step forward, helping relieve the stress off guys like Renaeu and Ke'Lel Ware.

“I’ve just got to keep working and trying to get them where I need them to be, man,” Woodson said. “We still got a lot of basketball left, and my thing is when I put them in there, maybe I’m putting too much pressure, they’re feeling too much pressure to have to perform. I don’t want them to feel that way, so I’ve just got to … that part of it, I’ve got to figure out.”