Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson is coaching his final season in Bloomington, and he has a message for the team. Woodson understands how difficult this is for everyone, but wants people to know how much he appreciates his club.

“It’s tough, man. They know that I won’t be back and that’s tough on these guys. It’s tough on me,” Woodson said, per Inside the Hall. “But we still got a lot of season left. I just want these guys to believe, I want them to get into the tournament and experience it and get in the Big Ten tournament and see if you can win it.

That’s what it’s all about. It’s not just getting there, you want to get there and try to win a Big Ten tournament and see where that leads you. I just gotta keep pushing them, keep them positive, keep them up.”

Woodson agreed to leave Indiana basketball following the season, due to a pedestrian coaching performance. Indiana basketball is 15-10 on the season, and in danger of missing the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row.

Indiana has a chance to make the tournament

Indiana got a massive win over a ranked Michigan State team on Tuesday night. It keeps the hopes alive for a NCAA tournament berth.

Woodson is in his fourth and final year at the school. He announced recently this would be his final season at his alma mater. Woodson has taken the program to two NCAA tournament appearances, but never reached the second weekend of the tournament.

Indiana basketball hasn't seen the same success that Bob Knight brought to the school. After Knight left amid turmoil in 2000, the Hoosiers have never once won a national championship. There were high hopes Woodson would be able to turn around the program's fortunes, but it hasn't worked out.

This season, Indiana has again struggled. The team lost five games in a row before knocking off Michigan State on Tuesday. Indiana basketball is now 6-8 in the Big Ten.

The team still has a chance to make March Madness, but must immediately build on the win over Michigan State. Indiana basketball still has six conference games left on the schedule, before the Big Ten tournament. The team has an upcoming home game against Purdue, which would give the squad another quality win for their resumé.

Indiana next plays UCLA on Friday.