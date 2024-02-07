When will the Indiana basketball program get Xavier Johnson back?

A huge Big Ten matchup is brewing between the Indiana Basketball squad and Ohio State. Both teams have 13 wins and nine losses but a win for either of them could propel them higher in the standings. It has not been a good stretch of games for the Hoosiers, they have lost four of their last five games. Their only win was against Iowa and their last game ended in a loss to Penn State. Mike Woodson needs all the help he can but Xavier Johnson might not be there.

The Indiana basketball program will have to battle Ohio State without Xavier Johnson, per Alec Lasley of the Full Ride Network. He is still nursing an elbow injury which has prevented him from getting back into action and carrying out floor general duties for the Hoosiers.

Johnson's last game with the Indiana basketball squad saw him lead the team into victory over Iowa before going down. Mike Woodson allowed him to play for 32 minutes which netted the squad nine points, three assists, and two rebounds.

Without his production, the Indiana basketball squad struggled to battle it out with Penn State. They endured a 14-point loss to the Nittany Lions and a large reason for it was their ability to keep the ball secured at all times. Their floor generals could not find the proper passing lanes or had predictable plays which led to 13 huge turnovers during the game. Seven of those came from steals which prompts even more concern.

Indiana basketball HC Mike Woodson comments on Johnson missing time

Kel'el Ware and Mackenzie Mgbako among others may be stepping up for the Indiana basketball program but it has not been enough. Coach Woodson knows that they need the scorer and playmaker in their squad down the stretch. However, he is not certain of Johnson's situation moving forward, via Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier.

“It’s been a struggle because we just haven’t had a full deck, and I don’t know if we’re ever going to have one, to be honest with you. I don’t know what’s going to happen with X,” he said.

A big issue for the Indiana basketball program has been keeping their players healthy this year. There is still time for them to make a late-season run to punch a ticket into March Madness. Will they make the cut?