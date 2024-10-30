Indiana Hoosiers football is capturing attention in a way not seen in decades. Under head coach Curt Cignetti, the No. 13 Hoosiers (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) are having their best season since 1967, when they went 8-0 before suffering their first loss. Now, with the same record, Indiana has a chance to make history in Week 10 as they travel to face Michigan State (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten).

Typically, when these two schools draw attention, it’s for basketball, not football. The Spartans may still be rebuilding, but Indiana is establishing itself as one of the Big Ten’s top football teams, remaining undefeated along with only two other schools in the conference.

Indiana continued to impress last week with a 31-17 victory over Washington at home in Bloomington. Now, the Hoosiers head on the road for just their third away game of the season, taking on Michigan State in East Lansing.

With so much focus on Indiana football, Week 10 promises to be another pivotal game. Let’s dive into some bold predictions for Indiana as they face Michigan State.

Indiana throws for at least two touchdowns, regardless if Kurtis Rourke returns or not

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti expressed optimism on Monday that starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke could return against Michigan State this weekend, according to ESPN. Rourke, who had surgery on his injured right thumb last Monday, missed last week’s game against Washington.

In Rourke’s absence, third-year quarterback Tayven Jackson made his second career start, completing 11 of 19 passes for 124 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Regardless of whether it’s Jackson or a returning Rourke under center, the Hoosiers have the firepower to find the end zone through the air at least twice against the Spartans in Week 10.

Indiana will hold Michigan State to match lowest point total scored this season or lower

Indiana’s defense has been quietly impressive this season, allowing opponents to score over 20 points only twice and holding three teams to single-digit points. The Hoosiers currently rank 7th nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 14.1 points per game.

This spells trouble for a Michigan State offense that ranks 117th in scoring, averaging only 18.3 points per game. The Spartans managed just seven points against Ohio State, and Indiana will aim to match or improve upon that by holding Michigan State to a season-low point total in Week 10.

Indiana scores at least 35 points against Michigan State

Indiana’s offense has been a powerhouse this season, ranking 2nd nationally with an average of 46.5 points per game, just behind Miami. With a season-high 77 points and consistent outputs of 40 or more in several games, the Hoosiers have reached a scoring level that's rare for the program historically. After posting 31 points against Washington in Week 9, Indiana will aim to continue their high-scoring trend and make a statement as they pursue their ninth consecutive win, targeting 35 points or more against Michigan State.

Indiana beats Michigan State to go 9-0 for first time, ranked inside first College Football Playoff Top 10

This season has been nothing short of historic for Indiana football. While some may still have reservations about the Hoosiers, given they haven't faced the toughest competition, the results are undeniable. Indiana has dominated opponents in ways rarely seen in the program's history. Climbing the polls steadily, the Hoosiers have now reached No. 13 in the AP Poll. A victory over Michigan State this weekend would not only push them to a remarkable 9-0 but could also land them in the top 10 of the first College Football Playoff rankings, set to be released on Nov. 5.