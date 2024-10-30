The Indiana football team received a positive update on quarterback Kurtis Rourke ahead of a Week 10 clash with Michigan State. Rourke is expected to return from his thumb injury for the 8-0 Hoosiers, per Pete Thamel of On3 Sports (via Unnecessary Roughness on X, formerly Twitter). He exited in the first half of the team's October 19 matchup against Nebraska, and backup Tayven Jackson took over.

Rourke has led Indiana through most of the season, throwing for 1,941 yards and 15 touchdowns. The senior gunslinger has been highly efficient in his seven appearances, boasting the nation's best QBR of 91.6. Head coach Curt Cignetti looks for the team to return to their consistent ways after barely escaping Washington 31-17 in Week 9.

“Saturday was probably our most inconsistent performance,” Cignetti said Monday, per Jeff Rabjohns of Peegs.com. “I know everyone always looks at the quarterback and if he throws a completion or incompletion … but we had inconsistency over 11 guys.”

Kurtis Rourke expected to start for Indiana football in Week 10

In Rourke's absence last week, Tayven Jackson completed 11-of-19 passes for 124 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Cignetti chose to strategize a run-heavy approach to sneak by the 4-4 Huskies. It worked well from the start of the game, as Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton combined for 164 yards on 41 carries and one touchdown.

Cignetti voiced his confidence in Jackson, and he believes that the Hoosiers remain a strong football team no matter who is under center. But he cannot deny that having Rourke back in his role will give Indiana a much-needed boost, as they continue to push for a conference title this season. This win would be crucial for IU, as tough matchups with Michigan and Ohio State lurk ahead.

The team has monitored Rourke's progression throughout the practice week, but all signs appear to be leading to him making the start against the Big Ten rival at 3:30 PM ET on November 2.