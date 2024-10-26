With a decisive 31-17 win against the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Indiana football is experiencing a magical season with an undefeated 8-0 record to start the year. Head coach Curt Cignetti has already tied the Hoosiers' highest single-season win total since 1967. Indiana football's average record over the last 29 years is 4-8, per 247's Matt Zenitz.

Before the game, Philadelphia Phillies and former Hoosiers star Kyle Schwarber shared a hyped message celebrating the fact he'd be a guest picker during College Football GameDay as the show was filming in Bloomington, Indiana.

“Hey Hoosier fans, Kyle Schwarber here. Can't wait to see all of you guys there on Saturday to cheer on the Hoosiers and also can't wait to be the celebrity guest picker for College Football GameDay,” Schwarber said in a social media video. “It's gonna be exciting, it's gonna be fun. Can't wait to see all you guys there and Go Hoosiers!”

Cignetti and the No. 13 Hoosiers travel to East Lansing next week to play the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, November 2.

Indiana football having special year but has yet to face a ranked opponent

The Hoosiers have taken down FIU, Western Illinois, UCLA, Charlotte, Maryland, Northwestern, Nebraska and Washington. Certainly no easy task to rack up eight straight wins, but Indiana football won't truly be tested until they face Michigan in two weeks and then follow that up against No. 4 Ohio State on the road.

For a football program that's regularly been at the bottom of the Big Ten, it hasn't played many of the conference's biggest teams yet, like Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Illinois, Ohio State, Wisconsin or Iowa.

For now, the Hoosiers can boast one of the most prolific offenses in the country as they average 48.7 points per game, most in FBS. They are only allowing 13.7 points per game, seventh-fewest. Their 310.3 passing yards per game is 11th-best in the nation.

The 2024 season has been a coming-out party for relatively unheralded players like senior quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who's passed for 1,941 yards, 15 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He didn't play against Washington, but he may be able to return in time for the Hoosiers' upcoming game against Michigan State.

Indiana football is also blessed with a fearsome duo of running backs, Justice Ellison (514 yards, eight TDs) and Ty Son Lawton (393 yards, 8 TDs).

The Hoosiers are one of five ranked teams in the Big Ten this season.