ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with yet another College Football betting prediction and pick as we head to the Big Ten Conference for this high-stakes rivalry showdown. The No. 13-ranked Indiana Hoosiers (8-0) will take on the Michigan State Spartans (4-4) in a competitive tilt on the betting lines. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Indiana-Michigan State prediction and pick.

The Indiana Hoosiers continue their unbeaten season and most recently extended their streak with a 31-17 win over the Washington Huskies. It's their best start to a season in school history and after a number of litmus tests throughout the season, the Hoosiers are for real this year and will look to continue winning against a long standing rival.

The Michigan State Spartans moved to .500 on the season after a 24-17 loss to the Michigan Wolverines. It was a hard-fought affair during one of college football's most heated rivalries, but the Spartans came up short for the third-straight year. Now, they'll need to bounce back and face one of the best squads in the Big Ten.

Here are the Indiana-Michigan State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Indiana-Michigan State Odds

Indiana: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -280

Michigan State: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +225

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan State

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Indiana Could Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana was faced with another big test in taking on the Washington Huskies during their last win, but their balanced attack through the air and great day on the ground made for a comfortable double-digit win in the end. Quarterback Tayven Jackson stepped in for the injured Kurtis Rourke and threw for a modest 124 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Indiana leaned heavily on their running game, to which they were rewarded greatly with a 123-yard effort from ball carrier Justice Ellison.

Expand Tweet



The Hoosiers are expecting Kurtis Rourke to return for this tilt against MSU and he's been extremely efficient in leading this team with his 15 passing touchdowns while throwing only three interceptions. Their defense has come up big with at least one turnover in each of their last three games, so expect them to be very opportunistic against a Spartan defense that has turned the ball over at a high rate this season.

Why Michigan State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State seriously contended during their last game against Michigan and they actually had the more efficient rushing attack throughout that one behind Nathan Carter. He showed a great ability to put the offense on his back and churn out hard yards to convert first downs. Quarterback Aiden Chiles tightened up his throwing and didn't record an interception, but he's still working on taking care of the football as he fumbled during a crucial sack in the second quarter. They'll need to be virtually perfect in this effort if they want to knock off the Hoosiers.

The positives regarding MSU's offense are that Chiles is quick to shake off any mistakes and will continue to push the ball down field regardless of how he's performing up to that point. With their rushing game working over the last few contests and receiver Nick Marsh emerging as a difference maker, this team will need to give themselves a chance to march down field and put points on the board. Expect their defense to have a solid day in stopping Indiana's dangerous rushing attack.

Final Indiana-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

This is a classic rivalry game in the Big Ten and we should see these two squads get chippy just as how their last few games have went. While Indiana performed well without their starting quarterback in Rourke, they'll be a much more potent offense with him at the helm and fully capable of covering this betting spread.

While Michigan State is 3-1 on their home field this year, they're just 4-4 ATS and would likely see a larger betting spread if Rourke is able to go for the Hoosiers. Their success will hinge on getting to the opposing quarterback and clogging up the running lanes to allow their defensive secondary to make a play.

However, the Indiana Hoosiers have been proving opposition wrong all season and they boast a 7-1 record ATS. They're firing on all cylinder at the moment and it may be tough to bet against them given their recent success. Let's roll with the Indiana Hoosiers to cover the spread as they continue their undefeated campaign.

Final Indiana-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Indiana -7.5 (-110)