The Michigan football team has another top-10 opponent on the schedule this weekend as they will hit the road to take on #8 Indiana. The Hoosiers are having a season that no one saw coming as they are currently 9-0, and they are trying to pull off a win against Michigan in a full season for the first time since 1987. The Wolverines are usually the ones that are ranked high and undefeated, but the roles are reversed this time around, and the Hoosiers are looking to improve to 10-0. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Michigan-Indiana prediction and pick.

Michigan won the national championship a year ago, but they are currently unranked and 5-4 this season. The Wolverines have a brand new team in terms of players and coaches, and they have taken a big step back. However, a win against a top-10 team on the road at this point in the season would be something to celebrate.

Indiana is having one of their best seasons ever and Curt Cignetti has done a tremendous job with this team in his first year. The Hoosiers are three wins away from going to the Big Ten title game, and if they can get wins against Michigan and Purdue (two games in which they are heavy favorites), they will more than likely go to the College Football Playoff.

Michigan-Indiana Last Game – Matchup History

Things have changed a lot since these two teams last played. The Wolverines and Hoosiers were both members of the Big Ten East, so they played every year when they were part of that division. Last year, Michigan beat Indiana 52-7.

Michigan has absolutely dominated the series history as they have beaten the Hoosiers 58 times and they have only lost 10 times. Indiana won in 2020, and that was their first win against the Wolverines since 1987. Michigan has won 42 out of the last 44 matchups.

Overall Series: 58-10 Michigan

Here are the Michigan-Indiana College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Michigan-Indiana Odds

Michigan: +13.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +450

Indiana: -13.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -630

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana

Time: 3:30 ET/12:30 PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Michigan football team can cover this spread because they have been showing improvements on offense in recent weeks, specifically at quarterback. It took a while, but it seems like the Wolverines have finally found what works best for them at QB. If they can play clean football and avoid turnovers like they have the last two weeks, they can have a chance in this game. They also need to play better on defense, specifically in the passing game. If they get some guys back from injury, that is a possibility.

Why Indiana Could Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana can cover this spread because they have shown that they are the better team and they have home field advantage in this one. The Hoosiers are undefeated for a reason, and they have a quarterback who is playing just about as well as anyone right now. The Hoosiers are legit.

Final Michigan-Indiana Prediction & Pick

We're going to go with Michigan to cover the 13.5 in this one. The Wolverines have taken strides on offense and if the coaching staff executes this weekend, they can win this game. Michigan is better than that record indicates. If they had stuck with Davis Warren from the start, they are probably 7-2 right now and ranked around #15. The Wolverines will not only cover, but they will beat Indiana 28-24.

