Every Indiana Jones movie has its MacGuffin, and Dial of Destiny is no exception. It looks like Indy’s latest adventure will be dealing with a bigger threat than ever.

The new Dial of Destiny trailer opens with the Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil” (petition for Disney to stop using classic rock songs that are too cool for their movie) playing the backdrop as Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) appears to be retiring from his professor gig when approached by Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), his goddaughter. She recounts a dial that Indiana encountered during World War II — along with Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi hired by NASA who’s attempting to hijack the moon landing program for his own gain — and we see flashbacks that show a de-aged Ford and Mikkelsen as they wrestle over the actual dial (of destiny).

While we don’t exactly know what this dial does, one shot in the trailer may give a good idea. About a minute into the trailer, Jürgen opens a box with the titular dial and it looks like a golden compass, the Big Ben clock, and a map. There are a few dials moving around, and one can assume that when they line up, they travel to a different era in time.

So yes, it appears Indiana Jones will be going full Marty McFly — or maybe he’s closer to Doc Brown — in Dial of Destiny. While he’s gone against Nazis, voodoo dolls, and aliens (that is, if Kingdom of the Crystal Skull isn’t retconned), time travel is a whole new ballgame for Indiana. Hijacking the moon landing program is already a big deal, but who knew that the stakes could get higher? If Jürgen is able to bring back technology to World War II, who knows what he could do?

We’ll likely have to wait a couple more months to find out if the Dial of Destiny does, in fact, involve time travel, but in the meantime, check out the brand-new trailer.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hold its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18 before being released in theaters on June 30.