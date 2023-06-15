Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny held its U.S. premiere last night and featured a wholesome reunion between Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan.

While Ford was speaking to a journalist on the red carpet, Quan began by first photobombing the camera shot by hopping around behind the Indiana Jones actor. He eventually did walk straight up to Ford, very delicately grabbing him before exclaiming “Indy!” — the moment felt straight out of Temple of Doom. They embrace as Ford jokingly says in character, “You're all grown up!” The journalist then interjected by asking Ford how proud he is of Quan.

Ke Huy Quan surprises Harrison Ford at the #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere 🫶 pic.twitter.com/UAfORSHb77 — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) June 15, 2023

In case you don't remember, Ford and Quan had co-starred in the second Indiana Jones film, The Temple of Doom. Quan played Short Round — a young boy who saves the day in that film. He hasn't appeared in either of the sequels and who knows if James Mangold snuck a cameo into Dial of Destiny.

Harrison Ford is currently promoting Dial of Destiny, his final adventure as Indiana Jones. The film pits Indy against the Nazis once again as the U.S. government has recruited ex-Nazis to assist them in the Space Race. Accompanying Indy on this adventure is his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). Mads Mikkelsen plays Jürgen Voller — one of the former Nazis.

Ke Huy Quan is in the midst of a major career resurgence. His performance as Waymond in Everything Everywhere All at Once put him back on the map and won him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. He's been cast in a variety of projects since then including American Born Chinese and Loki Season 2.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30.