Ariana Grande made a name for herself as a musician after appearing in the Nickelodeon series iCarly. She is a Grammy Award winner that has produced hit songs such as Problem, Rain On Me, Side to Side, Bang Bang, and many others. With Grande’s rise to prominence, have you ever wondered how an international star like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Ariana Grande’s $9.1 million home in Montecito, California.

Around the same time Grande released her album called Behind the Scenes, the Grammy Award winner also sold off her Montecito home to K5 Global founder Michael Kives. The transaction allowed Grande to earn $9.1 million in revenues, which allowed her to profit after originally buying the home from reality show host Ellen DeGeneres at $6.8 million.

Here are some photos of Ariana Grande’s former $9.1 million home in Montecito, California.

Originally constructed in the 1700s, the house was rebuilt in the 1900s. Grande’s previously owned Montecito home encompasses 5,500 square feet of living space. The home includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms. It features a spacious living room with a fireplace, a sleek dining area, a modern kitchen, and many others.

Outside the home, the property’s backyard includes an outdoor dining area, a decent-sized garden filled with various plants, trees, and flowers, a cemented walkway, and etc. With a backyard like this, Grande probably didn’t have any problems stepping out of her home to get some fresh air away from the demands of an international pop star and actress.

Grande is one of the most successful singers today, with several albums sold and becoming a top artist on Spotify. Around the same time, the Grammy Award winner is also set to return to acting after being penciled to star in the film production of Wicked. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Grande has a net worth of around $240 million. As a result, Grande can ultimately afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

Although she has sold her $9.1 million Montecito house, she still has a Bird Streets home worth $9 million. Grande also has another Hollywood Hills home she acquired from Hollywood star Cameron Diaz for nearly $5 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ariana Grande’s former $9.1 million house in Montecito, California.