Bella Thorne initially made a name for herself by starring in Disney Channel’s Shake It Up. Since then, Thorne has earned a lot of film roles away from Disney. She has starred in Blended, The DUFF, Midnight Sun, Big Sky, and many others. She is a Young Artist Award winner and a People’s Choice Award nominee. Furthermore, Thorne has also tried her hand as a musical artist. With Thorne’s rise to prominence, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Bella Thorne’s $3.3 million home in Topanga, California.

Around the same time Thorne featured in Steve Aoki’s Do Not Disturb, she also treated herself by picking up a home in the mountains, specifically in the Topanga area. The purchase made the Young Artist Award winner shell out $3.3 million.

Here are some photos of Bella Thorne’s $3.3 million home in Topanga, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Thorne’s home sits on 10 acres of land. Furthermore, it encompasses 5,853 square feet of living space. The Topanga property includes the main home and a guest house. In total, the property includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Inside the home, there’s a spacious living room with a fireplace, a sizable dining area, a modern kitchen equipped with high quality appliances, a family room, a respectable office, and a master bedroom that features a distinct walk-in closet, a balcony, a fireplace, and a good sized bathroom.

While the home’s interior is already impressive, there’s also a lot to admire about the property’s outdoors. The property’s backyard features an outdoor griller, a swimming pool, and an outdoor patio. As a result, Thorne should have no problems getting some fresh air.

Given the home’s mountaintop location, Thorne also has the benefit of enjoying breathtaking views of the city and the ocean. With the property’s overall amenities, it seems like the perfect home for Bella Thorne to rest away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood life.

Thorne rose to prominence during her days with Disney. Since then, she has pieced together a respectable career as an actress and a musician. As a result, it isn’t a surprise that she can afford to buy a home like this. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Thorne has a net worth of around $12 million. Apart from being an actress and a musician, she also earns income from her own record label Filthy Fangs. Furthermore, she is also considered to be one of the top earners of OnlyFans.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Bella Thorne’s $3.3 million home in Topanga, California.