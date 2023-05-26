Bella Thorne isn’t the child star from Disney’s Shake It Up like she once was. She’s engaged! Thorne found her husband to be Mark Emms a year ago, and now he’s popped the question. Thorne shared her exciting wedding news with Vogue.

Mark Emms, if you were wondering, is the producer of Bad Vegan and an owner of The Mulberry, a New York City hotspot. The two of them were dating for nine months before they were engaged. When the two of them first met, Thorne told Vogue, “It was love at first sight as the sun rose.” They both attended Cara Delevingne’s birthday party on the beaches of Ibiza, from there, their love soared.

On the day before Mother’s Day, Emms showed up to Bella’s home in California. Along with him, he brought a 10 carat emerald-cut diamond ring with baguettes flanking the center stone. When she said yes, obviously, the couple celebrated with the rest of the family, because they were all there for Mother’s Day.

Thorne is already planning the wedding. She wants it in the countryside at a manor in the United Kingdom. Of course, Thorne is also a fashion icon, and already planning her wedding dress (or dresses). Apparently, Thorne is looking into vintage Schiaparelli or Dior for her wedding sets. “Every bride does not need one gown, but four!” said Thorne.

It was just February when the couple went Instagram official, per People. Bella Thorne posted a photo with her entrepreneur boyfriend imitating the memorable Lady and the Tramp spaghetti scene. “Find someone u want to share ur candy with,” she wrote. “Ps. this sexy tall British man is mine so get yah own cuz I feel like kickin’ a** today.”