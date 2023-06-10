Brooks Koepka recently became a five time major champion after ruling this year's PGA Championship. As a result, he is one of the best golfers today. With a seasoned career in golf, have you ever wondered how a golf champion like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Brooks Koepka's $2.5 million home in Jupiter, Florida.

2015 was an eventful year for Koepka. He won his first PGA Tour Event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Furthermore, he also opted to let go of his European Tour membership. But at the same time, Koepka still managed to find the time to buy a new house. Fancying a home in the luxurious Jupiter neighborhood, Koepka decided to pick up a home there which cost him $2.5 million.

Here are some photos of Brooks Koepka's $2.5 million home in Jupiter, Florida.

Photos courtesy of: Strange Buildings and The Sun

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Koepka's Jupiter home sits on top of 0.4 acres of land. The home alone encompasses 3,900 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Furthermore, the Jupiter estate features a spacious living room, a neat dining room, a wine room that can house 300 bottles, a chef's kitchen equipped with top quality appliances and a coffee station, a laundry station, a shoe closet, and a solid master bedroom with a sleek bathroom.

While the home's interior was designed nicely, the same can be said for the home's outdoors. Koepka can easily enjoy some fresh air in his backyard swimming pool. Moreover, the backyard also features an outdoor patio, an outdoor dining area, an outdoor kitchen, and a decent space of grassy lawns for Koepka to play with his pets.

In addition to the home's amenities, the home is also near the Loxahatchee River. Not only does it provide the five time major champion some solid views of the river, but his property also allows him to park his boats in the yacht mooring.

Koepka is one of the most decorated golfers today. As a result, it isn't a surprise that the five time major champion can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Koepka has a net worth of around $60 million. Aside from a successful career in golf, he also earns from lucrative endorsement deals.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Brooks Koepka's $2.5 million home in Jupiter, Florida.