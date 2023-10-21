Charles Barkley is a Hall of Fame power forward in the NBA and was considered to be one of the best rebounders ever despite being undersized at 6-foot-6. Nevertheless, he carved out a decorated NBA career with 11 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA team selections, and an MVP.

Given Barkley's storied career, have you ever wondered how a NBA legend like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Charles Barkley's $700K former home in Sugar Land, Texas.

Back in 1996, Barkley ended his storied stint with the Phoenix Suns after repeated playoff failures. As a result, the MVP requested a trade that landed him in Houston with the hopes of winning the elusive NBA championship. As a result, Barkley picked up a luxurious Texas home and stayed there until 2002. Two years after his NBA retirement as a player, Barkley decided to sell the property inclusive of some of Barkley's sports memorabilia.

Fast forward to 2018, the home found its way back to the market. Barkley's former Sugar Land estate was listed in the market with an asking price of $700K.

Here are some photos of Charles Barkley's $700K former home in Sugar Land.

Photos courtesy of: CT Insider

The Sugar Land estate was originally constructed in 1994. The entire property runs at 17,000 square feet of land. Barkley's former home itself encompasses 4,000 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The home contains several eye-catching features. These include a game room with a pool table, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances and a family dining area. The home is highlighted by a pair of master bed suites with luxurious baths.

Apart from a solid interior, the home also boasts of a good amount of outdoor space. The home contains an outdoor patio with its own sitting areas and outdoor kitchen. Furthermore, the backyard features a swimming pool with a spa and plenty of landscaped green spaces ideal for gardening.

Barkley was considered an elite player during his peak, allowing him to be inducted in the Basketball Hall of Fame years later. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Barkley has a net worth of around $60 million. Nowadays, Barkley spends his time as an analyst for TNT and CBS Sports.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Charles Barkley's $700K former home in Sugar Land.