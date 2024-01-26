Chris Jericho is a world-famous wrestler. Jericho purchased a mansion in Florida in 2019. Here's your chance to check it out!

Chris Jericho has been a major part of WWE's history. From winning several championships to electrifying the WWE Universe, Jericho was one of the best wrestlers in WWE history before taking his talents to All Elite Wrestling.

Even in AEW, Jericho continues to make his presence felt with his wrestling and microphone skills. Given Jericho's success in wrestling, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Chris Jericho's $3.2 million mansion in Odessa, Fla.

In 2019, Jericho made waves for leaving the WWE and joined up-and-coming wrestling brand AEW. Around the same time, the nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion also acquired a lakeside estate in Florida. The property purchase made Y2J shell out $3.2 million.

Here are some photos of Chris Jericho's $3.2 million mansion in Odessa.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 1998, Jericho's estate sits atop 6 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 8,500 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The home contains plenty of eye-catching features fit for a decorated wrestler like Jericho. Some of the features include a good-sized living room, a formal dining area, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a rec room, an elevator, and a primary bed suite with a luxurious bath.

In terms of outdoor space, Jericho probably doesn't have much problems getting some fresh air. The property's backyard contains a swimming pool with a spa, a tennis court, several green spaces ideal for gardening, and a boat dock for parking his boats and having easy access to the lake.

Jericho is a seasoned wrestler who has found a place among the hearts of wrestling fans around the world. As a result, it isn't surprising that the wrestling champion can afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

It's worth noting that apart from a wrestling career, Jericho has also appeared in movies as an actor and released several songs as part of the band called Fozzy. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Jericho has a net worth of around $18 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Chris Jericho's $3.2 million mansion in Odessa.