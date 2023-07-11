Courteney Cox rose to prominence after starring in the hit television sitcom “Friends.” Since starring in “Friends,” Cox garnered several more roles in the big screens, including the “Scream” film series, “Bedtime Stories”, “3,000 Miles to Graceland”, and many more. She is also a Primetime Emmy Award nominee. With Cox carving out a respectable acting career, have you ever wondered how the real-life Monica Geller lives? Well, this article features Courteney Cox’s $9.15 million beach house in Malibu, Calif.

In 2007, Cox starred in the television series called “Dirt.” Around the same time, she also did some real estate shopping with her then husband David Arquette. Fancying a beach house, Cox would pick up a Malibu home by the beach. The property purchase made the “Friends” star shell out $9.15 million.

Here are some photos of Courteney Cox’s $9.15 million beach house in Malibu.

Photos courtesy of: Architectural Digest

Photos courtesy of Elle Decor

Originally built in the mid-centuries, the property has gone through major changes under Cox’s ownership. The property sits on two acres of land. On the plot of land, some structures include the main home, a guest house, and many more. The main home alone encompasses 8,000 square feet of living space, as per Strange Buildings.

Cox’s beach house features a spacious living room, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a dining area, a screening room, and much more. One can also enjoy breathtaking views of the ocean from the living room thanks to tall windows.

While the home’s interior is great, there’s also a lot to love about the property’s backyard. It features a swimming pool on the terrace, an outdoor kitchen, a dining area, and a lounge area where you can enjoy the ocean breeze and the sunset. With a home like this, it won’t be surprising if Cox actually asks her fellow “Friends” co-stars to hang at her place. In fact, the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry was one of Cox’s high-profile guests, as mentioned in his book.

Cox is one of the most notable stars from the “Friends” sitcom. Furthermore, she has also landed some notable acting roles in the big screens. As a result, there’s no question that the Cox can afford to live in a relaxing beach home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cox has a net worth of around $150 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Courteney Cox’s $9.15 million beach house in Malibu.