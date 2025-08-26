Over the last few seasons, the Dallas Mavericks have undergone multiple big changes. While the trade that swapped Luka Doncic with Anthony Davis is at the top of the list, the change in ownership made a major difference. Mark Cuban sold 73% of the team to the Adelson family in 2023. The former majority owner spoke about his decision, reflecting on what went into the decision.

Cuban is one of the more popular owners in the NBA, even if he is not the majority owners in Dallas. He remains involved with the team, but the process had him rethinking how he approached the situation in the first place. The owner made an appearance on the DLLS Podcast, speaking about his stake in the team and what he would change about the sale to the Adelson family.

“I don’t regret selling the team, I regret how I did it,” Cuban said. “Would I still sell the team? Yes, for all the reasons that I’ve said 100 times. Would I do it the same way? Absolutely not. I would’ve put it out to bid, but I didn’t so it doesn’t matter. I got along great with them, they gave me their man of the year award.”

Article Continues Below

When Cuban transferred ownership to the Adelson family, he was willing to accept a smaller role with the Mavericks. However, he was unaware of the new pieces of his Mavericks ownership contract. Instead of being involved with his players, Cuban had to take a step back as new systems were introduced. The former majority owner still regrets that his role is not bigger.

“The contractual terms didn’t turn out the way, the contract didn’t lead to what I expected to happen,” Cuban said.

Now, Dallas is getting ready for its first season without Doncic. Now, Anthony Davis and No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg are leading the charge for the Mavericks. Both the Adelson family and Cuban are ready to see what their new-look team can do. However, Cuban will have to cheer more from the sidelines instead of getting involved with his team.

More Dallas Mavericks News
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center.
Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg dominates ESPN’s Rookie of the Year pollEvan Dammarell ·
Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center.
Mavericks rumors: Potential PJ Washington-Dallas contract extension gets big updateJoey Mistretta ·
Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg, Dereck Lively II and Klay Thompson in Mavericks jersey with 2k26 logo at the top with a question mark? Dallas Mavericks NBA 2K26 ratings that are 100% wrong
Dallas Mavericks NBA 2K26 ratings that are 100% wrongRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Mavericks Jason Kidd on left, Wings Paige Bueckers shooting a basketball on right.
Mavericks’ Jason Kidd supports Paige Bueckers, Wings with latest moveJoey Mistretta ·
Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) looks on during the second half against the Toronto Raptors
Mavericks guard acquired in Luka Doncic trade could make Sixth Man of the Year noiseJoey Mistretta ·
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center.
Stephen A. Smith drops extremely bold Mavericks NBA Finals claimMalik Brown ·