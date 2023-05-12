Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Denzel Washington is known as a seasoned action star. He famously starred for Fences, Training Day, The Book of Eli, and Antwone Fisher. Washington also has won two Oscars to his name. With Washigton’s decorated career, have you ever wondered how an A-lister like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Denzel Washington’s $10.9 million condo in Century City, Los Angeles, California.

Just about a year after appearing in The Little Things and The Tragedy of Macbeth, originally constructed in 2010, Washington decided to reward himself by buying a luxurious condo. The apartment was originally owned by Princess Reena bint Bandar Al Saud, whose grandfather is the late King of Saudi Arabia King Faisal. Also, she originally purchased a pair of the then-adjacent condos for $8.9 million before combining them together into a single apartment. For the acquisition by Washington, the Oscar Award winner paid $10.9 million.

Here are some photos of Denzel Washington’s $10.9 million home in Century City, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Washington’s home takes up 8,150 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The condo features two private entrances, two spacious living rooms with a fireplace that stands out, two respectable dining areas, a modern kitchen equipped with appliances, and many others. With plenty of space, Washington and his family shouldn’t feel cramped inside the condo.

Aside from the condo’s great size and amenities, Washington has the privilege of either dining in the high-riser’s in-house restaurant or at Hinoki & The Bird. Moreover, given Washington’s A-list status, he should benefit from the skyscraper’s reliable security system and a 24/7 concierge service. In addition to this, Washington should enjoy breathtaking views of the city which should help him unwind from the grueling demands of an action star.

Given that Washington has carved out a long and successful career as an actor, it isn’t a surprise that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle and in a home that only screams royalty. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Washington has a net worth of around $280 million. Aside from earning lucrative paychecks from his movies, the two time Oscar Award winner also earns a lot of money from endorsement deals and his restaurants.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Denzel Washington’s $10.9 million home in Century City, Los Angeles, California.