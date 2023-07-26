Dion Waiters proved himself in the NBA that he can be one of the best scorers when healthy. However, since winning his first NBA championship with the Lakers, the All-Rookie First Team member has been out of the league since. Nevertheless, he is still a solid basketball player. Given Waiters' reputation in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, this article features Dion Waiters' $16.5 million mansion in Pinecrest, Fla.

Given that Waiters spent a couple of seasons with the Miami Heat, it isn't surprising that the NBA champion picked up a property in Florida. In fact, just after inking a four-year contract worth $52 million with the Heat, Waiters cashed in on a luxurious estate in Pinecrest. The property purchase cost him $7.4 million.

However, fast forward to 2023, Waiters has yet to see action in the NBA. Now no longer with the Heat, it makes sense for the NBA champion to move on from his home. He is hoping to return to the NBA, and Waiters held a workout for scouts in hopes of generating some interest for the 2023-24 season.

Waiters put his mansion up for sale originally with an asking price of $18 million. However, he recently dropped the price to $16.5 million.

Here are some photos of Dion Waiters' $16.5 million mansion in Pinecrest.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally completed in 2016, Waiters' property runs on 2 acres of land. Moreover, the estate itself encompasses at least 14,000 square feet of living space. It includes nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Waiters' mansion features a home theater, a spacious living room that shares the same space as the dining area, an enormous kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, and a trio of main bedrooms.

Other than an impressive interior, there's also a lot to love about the backyard. The backyard features a basketball court, a lengthy swimming pool with a poolside area for sunbathing, a grilling station, and a luxurious entryway filled with shallow pools.

Waiters carved out a respectable NBA career before suffering some major injuries. As a result, the NBA champion can surely afford to live a lavish lifestyle, especially after nabbing several lucrative NBA contracts. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Waiters has a net worth of around $30 million.

But now that he hasn't been playing in the NBA, it makes sense for Waiters to unload his Florida palace. In fact, successfully selling it should give Waiters a solid payout.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Dion Waiters' $16.5 million mansion in Pinecrest.