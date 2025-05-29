The Minnesota Timberwolves were just eliminated from the Western Conference Finals by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Unfortunately for Timberwolves fans, this may have been the team's best shot at winning the championship.

Minnesota had arguably the best eight-man rotation in the NBA. Their starting five consisted of Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and Jaden McDaniels, and their bench players were all starting-caliber hoopers. That bench consisted of Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The team is likely to get a whole lot thinner this offseason as both Reid and Alexander-Walker can and likely will become unrestricted free agents. It will be hard to re-sign either of them, let alone both. Alexander-Walker has had some big moments in these playoffs, so where are his best free-agent fits if he leaves Minnesota?

1. Hawks add more defense

Alexander-Walker is one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the NBA. Surrounding Trae Young with elite defenders should still be the priority for the Atlanta Hawks, which is why the team should sign the wing in free agency. Young is an elite offensive player who has led the league in both points and assists.

He is a liability on defense due to his short stature and skinny frame, though. Dyson Daniels was in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation this year while sharing a backcourt with Young. Daniels had one of the best seasons stealing the ball ever, but even more defense would help because the Hawks still finished 20th in team defensive efficiency.

Alexander-Walker is much more than just a defensive ace, too. The shooting guard/small forward shoots close to 40% from deep every season. He particularly thrives as a catch-and-shoot threat from the corner. Having another marksman for Young to kick out to would make the Hawks' offense even more dangerous.

2. Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Pacers

Article Continues Below

The Indiana Pacers are so effective because everybody on their roster can shoot the basketball. Alexander-Walker would fit right in, in that regard. The Pacers are currently up 3-1 over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. The NBA Finals are right around the corner for the team, but despite that, they are still being overlooked by a lot of fans and media.

Some believe they are still a piece away from true contention. Regardless, by signing Alexander-Walker this offseason, the Pacers would certainly better their chances of winning. Indiana already has incredible depth, so why not add even more? Additionally, the Pacers are a pretty average defensive team, and Alexander-Walker help could get them over the hump in that regard.

3. Thunder pair cousins together

The Thunder already have 15 players under contract for next season, and big paydays are coming for players such as Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. That makes it highly unlikely that the team would give a big contract to a free agent this offseason.

They already did that last offseason when they gave Isaiah Hartenstein a three-year $87 million deal. Not to mention, the Thunder still have a surplus of draft picks coming in over the coming years.

Even so, there is no denying that MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his cousin, Alexander-Walker, share a special bond. If the cousins really wanted to play together, the Thunder could try and make it happen. The two battled in the Western Conference Finals against each other while singing each other's praises the entire time.

Family ties are strong in professional sports, and while Alexander-Walker would fit exactly what the Thunder like to do, him signing to the Thunder is just too unrealistic. Oklahoma City is the favorite to win the NBA Finals this year, and Alexander-Walker signing with the team would be an example of the rich getting richer.