Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle exited Friday night's game against the Chicago White Sox due to right hamstring discomfort, Roch Kubatko of masnsports.com reports. The Orioles have endured injury trouble throughout the first couple months of the 2025 season.

The injuries have been mixed with overall underperformance by the team. As a result, Baltimore entered Friday night's game with a lackluster 19-36 record. The last thing the Orioles need is another long-term absence, so the hope, of course, is that Mountcastle will not have to miss too much time.

An injury timeline has yet to be revealed.

Orioles hoping to avoid another serious injury

Mountcastle, a 28-year-old first baseman who can also handle outfield duties, was once an exciting prospect. He started his career strong, earning rookie of the year consideration and crushing a career-high 33 home runs in 2021.

Mountcastle's performance has dwindled in recent seasons, however. In 2025, the infielder has slashed just .239/.274/.342 across 197 plate appearances. It has been a down year for the former highly-regarded prospect.

On Friday, though, Mountcastle recorded two hits in three at-bats before exiting with the injury.

As of this story's writing, the Orioles lead the White Sox 2-0 late in the game. It has been a pitcher's duel up to this point in the contest. The O's will attempt to hold on to secure a much-needed win against an 18-38 White Sox team.

Baltimore could still make a postseason run, but this ball club needs to start earning some wins as soon as possible without question. Otherwise, the Orioles will have a difficult trade deadline decision to make. The idea of Baltimore selling at the deadline would have seemed laughable a couple of months ago, but it is not out of the question at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Orioles will provide updates on Ryan Mountcastle's injury status as they are made available.