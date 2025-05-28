Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers delivered a massive viewership milestone, drawing numbers not seen since LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers nearly a decade ago.

According to ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly, Saturday’s matchup on TNT and truTV averaged 7.09 million viewers, making it the most-watched Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals since the Cavaliers faced the Atlanta Hawks in 2015. That game averaged 7.76 million viewers and featured a dominant Cavaliers team led by James en route to a Finals appearance.

Tyrese Haliburton’s historic Game 4 fuels Pacers’ surge as East Finals showdown vs. Knicks captivates national audience

The surge in ratings comes amid an exciting and highly competitive series between two storied franchises. Game 1 of the series also made headlines for viewership, averaging the highest numbers for an Eastern Conference Finals opener since 2018, when the Cavaliers battled the Boston Celtics. That game ended in dramatic fashion, with the Pacers securing a 138-135 overtime victory behind Tyrese Haliburton’s late-game heroics.

Indiana responded in Game 4 with another standout performance, defeating the Knicks 130-121 on Tuesday night to take a 3-1 lead in the series. Haliburton posted a historic triple-double — 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds, and zero turnovers — becoming the first player ever to record such a stat line in a playoff game since turnovers began being tracked in the 1977–78 season.

The viewership spike reflects growing interest in the Pacers’ postseason run and the Knicks’ return to the national spotlight. Both fan bases have shown strong engagement throughout the series, with the stakes only rising as the teams near a potential Finals berth.

Game 5 will be held Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT. The Knicks will look to extend the series, while the Pacers aim to clinch their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000.