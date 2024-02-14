The late NBA Hall of Famer had a mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. Here's your chance to see how the legendary Lakers forward lived.

During his playing days, Elgin Baylor played all of his years with the Los Angeles Lakers franchise. Taking them to several Finals appearances, unfortunately, he retired midseason before the Lakers won it all, but he still received a ring.

He was also an 11-time All-Star. Given Baylor's decorated basketball career, have you ever wondered how a Hall of Famer like him lived? Well, wonder no more. This article features Elgin Baylor's $4.3 million former mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif.

With Baylor playing his entire basketball career with the Lakers, it made sense for the 11-time All-Star to have a home near the city. Back in 1992, Baylor picked up a Beverly Hills estate, which cost him $1.4 million.

Prior to his death in 2021, it seems that Baylor was moving on from his Beverly Hills mansion. The former Lakers forward listed the property in the market with an asking price of $4.3 million. However, it was removed from the market without ever being sold.

Here are some photos of Elgin Baylor's $4.3 million former mansion in Beverly Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Trulia

Baylor's former Beverly Hills estate encompasses 8,114 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The home contains some notable amenities in true Beverly Hills fashion. Some features include a spacious living room with a fireplace, a gourmet kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a 1,600-square-foot grand room that can be used as a game room or a home theater, a family room with a piano, and a primary bedroom with a sleek bath.

Furthermore, in terms of outdoor space, the homeowner should have no problems getting some much-needed fresh air and sunlight. The property's backyard contains plenty of green spaces filled with various flowers, trees and other plants.

Moreover, concrete walkways should provide an easy experience while walking along the backyard. Also, from the property, one can also easily enjoy an overlooking view of the busy streets of Los Angeles.

Baylor was an elite small forward during his NBA days. As a result, it isn't surprising that the NBA champion could afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. As per sources, Baylor had a net worth of around $60 million at the time of his death.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Elgin Baylor's $4.3 million former mansion in Beverly Hills.