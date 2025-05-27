Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves enjoyed a big season during the 2024-25 campaign. Yet, his fit alongside Luka Doncic has been questioned at times and the Lakers need a center. As a result, Reaves has been mentioned in trade rumors. The Lakers guard's agent recently fired a shot at the mock trade proposals that have continued to surface in recent weeks.

“Next year is going to be a show,” Reaves' agent Austin Reilly wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “People really have no idea what’s to come. Keep putting him in trade rumors for second string centers.”

Reaves has become a potential All-Star type of player at the NBA level. With LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the roster, though, there is a chance that the Lakers may look to move Reaves in order to strengthen the frontcourt.

Some trade rumors and mock proposals have indeed included centers heading back to Los Angeles, and some of those centers are not exactly stars. Reaves' agent decided to call out the plethora of rumors and mock proposals with his recent social media post.

Reaves, 26, averaged 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per outing during the 2024-25 season. He also shot 46 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from beyond the arc. It was an all-around quality campaign for the guard.

He was not selected to the NBA All-Star team this past season, but his ceiling suggests he could earn an All-Star selection at some point down the road. All-Star or not, Reaves has cemented himself as a reliable player in the league.

It remains to be seen if Austin Reaves will stay in Los Angeles for the 2025-26 season. Rumors will likely continue to swirl throughout the offseason regardless of whether or not the Lakers look to trade him, but Reaves' agent is confident in the guard's ceiling whether he stays with the team or not.