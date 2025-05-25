Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James found himself the target of yet another jab from commentator Skip Bayless, even though the Lakers were already eliminated in the first round. During Game 3 of the 2025 Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder, Bayless took to X, formerly Twitter, to take a shot at James.

His post read, “Miss you, LeBron — miss your theatrics, your melodramatic subplots, your 4th-quarter disappearances.”

The comment quickly drew attention online, highlighting Bayless’ ongoing criticism of the Lakers superstar.

Interestingly, the post received more attention than Bayless’ other game-related comments. Bayless has a long history of critiquing James, often questioning his performance in clutch moments. Yet despite James’ remarkable career, which includes four NBA championships and numerous accolades, Bayless remains one of his most vocal skeptics.

The Lakers entered the NBA Playoffs as the third seed after finishing the regular season strong. They gained momentum following a blockbuster trade that brought Luka Dončić to L.A. Despite this, the Lakers fell in the first round, losing 4-1 to the Timberwolves. Once again, they came up short in their quest for another title, which they last won in 2020.

Skip Bayless still taking jabs at LeBron James

Despite the early playoff exit, LeBron James extended his historic streak with a remarkable 21 All-NBA selections. He earned an All-NBA Second Team nod for the season. This achievement further cements his status as one of the game’s all-time greats. However, Skip Bayless didn’t hold back on social media.

In an earlier post on X, Bayless wrote: “LEBRON JAMES: CONGRATS ON MAKING 2ND TEAM ALL-NBA AT AGE 40. Now you need to start living up when it really matters. You're 2-12 in your last 14 playoff games. 2-12!”

LeBron has largely chosen not to engage directly with Bayless’ frequent jabs. Instead, his on-court achievements continue to speak for themselves. As the Lakers regroup for next season, James’ legacy as one of the greatest players in NBA history remains firmly intact, no matter the noise from the sidelines.