Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the 2024-25 NBA MVP on Wednesday, and the league announced the 10 players selected to this season's All-Defensive Teams on Thursday. That left the All-NBA Teams as the last honor to be announced this year, and the 15 top players were revealed by the NBA on Friday night.

To nobody's surprise, MVP finalists Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, headline the All-NBA selections, but once again, LeBron James continues his historic streak.

After being voted to the 2024-25 Kia All-NBA 2nd Team by the media, LeBron extended his streak of consecutive All-NBA selections to 21 straight years. This streak was in jeopardy late in the regular season because of James dealing with a groin injury and needing to meet the 65-game minimum rule from the Player Participation Policy.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar finished the season playing in 70 games, resulting in his All-NBA legacy continuing.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic, the last two winners of the NBA's MVP award, were unanimous selections to the 2024-25 Kia All-NBA 1st Team for the second consecutive year. This is Jokic's seventh time being voted as an All-NBA performer, and it's Gilgeous-Alexander' third selection. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum were also unanimous selections.

The final player to join these four superstars on the All-NBA 1st Team is Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (second All-NBA selection). This is the sixth straight season Antetokounmpo has received First Team honors, and the fourth straight All-NBA First Team appearance for Tatum.

Mitchell, who makes his first appearance on the All-NBA 1st Team, averaged 24.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game this season while leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 64-18 record. Cleveland finished the regular season with the best record in the Eastern Conference.

The 2024-25 All-NBA First Team: 🥇Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder)

🥇Donovan Mitchell (Cavs)

🥇Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

🥇Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)

🥇Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)

The 2024-25 Kia All-NBA 2nd Team is headlined by none other than LeBron making his 21st consecutive All-NBA appearance. James is joined by Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (first selection), Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (second selection), New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (second selection), and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (11th selection).

While Cunningham makes his first appearance, Curry has been selected to the All-NBA Team for the 11th time in his career. He has the second-most All-NBA selections out of all 15 players this year behind LeBron.

In 70 appearances, Curry averaged 24.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from 3-point range. The Warriors two-time MVP led the league in 3-pointers made per game, 3-pointers attempted, and free-throw percentage.

The 2024-25 All-NBA Second Team: 🥈Jalen Brunson (Knicks)

🥈Stephen Curry (Warriors)

🥈Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves)

🥈LeBron James (Lakers)

🥈Evan Mobley (Cavs)

The 2024-25 Kia All-NBA 3rd Team is composed of Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams (first selection), Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (first selection), Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (third selection), and Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (eighth selection)

Two of the five All-NBA 3rd Team players are first-time selections, as Cunningham and Williams each made their first All-NBA appearances. Mobley made his debut on the All-NBA 2nd Team.

The 2024-25 All-NBA Third Team: 🥉Cade Cunningham (Pistons)

🥉Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)

🥉James Harden (Clippers)

🥉Jalen Williams (Thunder)

🥉Karl-Anthony Towns (Knicks)

These are the 15 players who a panel of 100 media voters selected as this year's All-NBA performers.