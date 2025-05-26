LeBron James still has shock towards the camera angle that changed the trajectory of Game 4 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves during the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

James originally forced a turnover from Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards that would have allowed the Lakers to gain possession of the ball in the fourth quarter. However, Minnesota used a challenge that was available to them as the officiating crew reviewed the play.

The referees did not have a definitive angle until they used a camera that was right above the play. It visibly showed that James made contact with Edwards' arm first and then the ball, resulting in the officials assessing a reach-in foul to the Lakers star. This ultimately ended up in the Timberwolves winning Game 4 and the series a few days later.

James reflected on the game-changing challenge on a May 26 episode of the Mind The Game podcast. He claims he never saw that camera angle before in the NBA, still having shock towards the fact that the league had an angle of the sort.

“I have never seen that computer work in my life… where the f*ck did that camera come from,” James said.

“I have never seen that computer work in my life… where the f*ck did that camera come from.” LeBron James couldn't believe the camera angle that was used on the challenge back in Game 3 of the Lakers-Wolves series 😅 (via @mindthegamepod)

pic.twitter.com/uUzyQSLyKK https://t.co/xyzXX7WFVR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

What lies ahead for LeBron James, Lakers

If LeBron James really never saw that camera angle before, then the NBA must inform the Lakers and the rest of the league about all the angles they have that they can use for reviews. That way, they can display transparency and not create any confusion moving forward.

That being said, it is a humorous yet brutal moment for James and the Lakers. That challenge ultimately decided the winner of Game 4 and made the team's prospects of coming back in the series against the Timberwolves harder than before. They ultimately did not have enough as they lost in five games.

Despite the disappointing first-round exit, it doesn't change the fact that James and the Lakers saw significant progress throughout the regular season. They won 50 games for the first time since the 2019-20 season and clinched an automatic playoff spot for the first time since 2020.

All of this was done with JJ Redick leading the way in his first year as the team's head coach. He managed significant overturn throughout the season, especially with the Luka Doncic trade. They will look to build on their success going into the 2025-26 campaign. All they need to know is James' status, who has a player option to accept or decline this summer.