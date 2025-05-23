Michael Wilbon didn’t sugarcoat a single word when it came to comparing LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. During a fiery appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, the veteran analyst made it clear: don’t expect him to place LeBron on a higher pedestal than Kobe, or even Magic, Russell, or Jordan, per TheSpun.

Wilbon’s comments came after Michael Jordan’s longtime agent David Falk slammed LeBron for “cherry-picking” his teams, implying that Jordan would have had even more rings had he chosen the same path. Falk’s remarks, which claimed Jordan could’ve won “15 championships” by joining forces with multiple superstars, stirred up the usual GOAT debate dust. Wilbon, while brushing off Falk as more of an instigator than a truth-teller, still leaned into some strong views of his own.

“I’m not gonna sit here and say that LeBron James has to be considered better than Magic Johnson… Bill Russell… Kobe Bryant… That’s garbage,” Wilbon said bluntly. Then came the hammer: “I gotta say that LeBron James is better than Kobe Bryant? What? Put me in a grave first.”

He gave LeBron his flowers, acknowledging the Laker star as one of the greatest athletes of all time. But top-two all-time in basketball? Not in Wilbon’s book.

End of an Era, But Not for PTI

Wilbon’s scorching take wasn’t the only headline he made this week. ESPN confirmed Around the Horn is set to air its final episode on Friday, wrapping up an impressive 5,000-episode run. The sports debate show was a cornerstone of mid-2000s ESPN, but its time has come to a close.

Yet, Wilbon’s presence on ESPN won’t be fading anytime soon. Despite talks of an expanded Pardon the Interruption that didn’t pan out due to financial differences, the iconic show will remain on air. PTI will stick to its familiar 5:30 PM ET slot, with Wilbon and his longtime cohost Tony Kornheiser continuing to anchor one of the last remaining staples of pre-social media sports TV.

What happens after the duo hangs it up? ESPN reportedly has its eyes on personalities like Peter Schrager to carry the legacy forward. For now, though, Wilbon’s sharp tongue and strong opinions, especially about LeBron vs. Kobe, aren’t going anywhere.