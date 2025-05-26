With the Indiana Pacers preparing for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, a key player for the team has been center Myles Turner. While Turner's upcoming free agency raises questions about his Pacers future, Kevin Pelton of ESPN labels the clear fits for the star on other teams.

While Turner will become an unrestricted free agent, it seems more likely than not that he will find a way to stay in Indiana with the team desperately needing his abilities as shown in back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals runs.

However, Pelton speaks about the situation around the team and Turner, and how the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are the two teams with the best fits.

“The Pacers will want to be careful with Turner's starting salary,” Pelton wrote. “Indiana will enter free agency about $20 million from the projected luxury tax line with 12 players under contract, and Turner should command more than that after making $19.9 million this season.”

“Possible fits: Turner has featured in trade rumors so long that he has been linked to just about every team in need of a starting center,” Pelton continued. “A sign-and-trade would be complicated for the Warriors and the Lakers, but both franchises are clear fits in the unlikely event the Pacers and Turner can't strike a deal.”

Myles Turner has an ‘indispensable' role with the Pacers

With the Pacers' big man in Turner being one of the top free agents going into the offseason, many teams could use his talents, especially the Lakers, who have been trying to find a center to play with Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Still, Turner's role with Indiana is seen as “indispensable.”

“Here's where this year's free agency really comes up short,” Pelton wrote. “Turner is arguably the only quality starter available who has never been an All-Star, and he is still in the middle of his career at age 29. Turner's indispensable role for an Indiana team that has reached the past two conference finals gives him significant leverage as an unrestricted free agent.”

Pelton would get a quote from an NBA scout who basically had the strong prediction that the Pacers have no choice but to keep Turner because there isn't a “replacement” for him.

“With how the playoffs have gone,” a scout said to ESPN. “He's cemented his place there. They just don't have a replacement for him.”

At any rate, Turner looks to be a major part of Indiana's hopeful run to the NBA Finals in the effort to capture the first title in franchise history.