Gordon Ramsay is one of the best chefs in the world. He also has garnered a reputation as a television personality. He is known for hosting the reality series Hell's Kitchen. Ramsay has one Primetime Emmy Award nomination to his name. With Ramsay's achievements in the restaurant industry and on television, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Gordon Ramsay's $3.6 million home in Fowey, Cornwall, United Kingdom.

Around the same year Ramsay wrapped up the final episodes of National Geographic's Uncharted, he also decided to list his Fowey vacation home with an asking price of $3.6 million.

Back in 2017, the Primetime Emmy Award nominee picked up the property for a cool $2.6 million. When he owned the property, Ramsay made it available for rent with an asking price of $6,200 on a weekly basis. Selling the property altogether should give Ramsay a $1 million profit.

Here are some photos of Gordon Ramsay's $3.6 million home in Fowey, Cornwall, United Kingdom.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Ramsay's $3.6 million Fowey vacation encompasses 2,800 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It includes a spacious living room with a fireplace, an office, and many others. Given that Ramsay is a world-class chef, it isn't a surprise that the kitchen stands out from the rest of the home's interior. The modern kitchen is equipped with high-quality appliances with well-designed cabinetry.

While the home's interior is fit for a legitimate chef like Ramsay, the property's outdoors also has a lot to admire about. The backyard features an outdoor restaurant-style dining area, an outdoor bar, an outdoor lounge area, and many others. Furthermore, from the property, Ramsay had no problems enjoying a breathtaking view of the harbor.

Gordon Ramsay is one of the highest-paid chefs in the world, with several restaurants and reality show appearances under his belt. As a result, the Primetime Emmy Award nominee should have no problem affording a luxurious lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Ramsay has a net worth of $220 million.

Aside from his $3.6 million vacation home in Fowey, he also owns other properties including a Bel Air estate worth $7.5 million. a Cornwall home, and a $4.4 million home in the village of Rock.

Nevertheless, this is the information that we have on Gordon Ramsay's $3.6 million home in Fowey, Cornwall, United Kingdom.