Fresh off the NFLPA executive collusion controversy, the NFL is now facing another scandal. According to ESPN, at least 100 NFL players are facing fines or suspensions for allotting tickets.

Specifically, for reselling tickets above face value for last February's Super Bowl.

Doing so would be a violation of league policies. According to the NFL Players Association, players who violate this rule will not be allotted tickets for the next two Super Bowls. Additionally, players and employees would be fined 1.5 times the face value of the ticket.

ESPN reported that ticket prices for the last Super Bowl, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, ranged from $2,500 to $3,000 for the cheapest seats. Some of the tickets were as high as $10,000.

According to ESPN, all 32 NFL teams received a memo regarding the issue. It stated an investigation revealed that players and team employees were a “small number of ‘bundlers' who were working with a ticket reseller.”

“Our initial investigation has determined that several NFL players and coaches, employed by several NFL Clubs, sold Super Bowl tickets for more than the ticket's face value in violation of the policy, “NFL chief compliance officer Sabrina Perel said in the memo.

The reason why this is an issue in the NFL

The league has a longstanding policy that prohibits players and employees from reselling tickets at a price above face value. This policy was made in conjunction with the league and the NFL Players' Association.

Doing so could lead to the exploitation of fans seeking tickets to attend the Super Bowl.

Engaging in this practice could lead to a disconnect between the league and the fans. It could lead to a perception that the league is not fully accessible to the fans.

The names of the players allegedly involved and the potential consequences are yet to be known.