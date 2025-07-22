The Los Angeles Chargers birthed new stars under Jim Harbaugh. Ladd McConkey rose as a new Bolts fan favorite, while Tarheeb Still stepped up as a surprise defensive rookie. But now one player will help make or break the 2025 Chargers season.

It's neither of the 2024 breakout first-year starters. Nor is it Justin Herbert, who has plenty of weaponry at his disposal.

Even polarizing newcomer Najee Harris isn't feeling the heat to perform at a high level. Despite Omarion Hampton already pushing for starting running back duties.

This Chargers player must step up immediately. More so for a unit dealing with age.

Chargers need immediate impact from Kyle Kennard

Here's the surprise: The Bolts don't need Hampton to dominate out the gate as their first round selection. But need a day three selection to raise his play up immediately.

Kyle Kennard enters the picture here. He arrived in round four of the draft at No. 125 overall.

“Blessed beyond measures. It's a dream come true…it's kind of something that's like surreal, so I've been taking it all in,” Kennard said via the Chargers' team website.

The South Carolina star walks into a unit dealing with a mix of age and inexperience concerns.

Joey Bosa created room by signing with the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, Khalil Mack isn't getting any younger and is fresh off delivering one of his worst seasons yet. Mack went from piling 17 sacks in 2023 to dropping to six last year. Even 2024 signing Bud Dupree is entering the twilight part of his career.

Yes, Tuli Tuipulotu hands the Bolts intrigue for the future of the pass rush room. But Tuipulotu needs help right away. The Chargers have long thrived with two defenders attacking the QB. Hence why Kennard walks into the building.

Chargers GM received excellent report on Kennard

The Kennard pick shows how invested the Chargers are in getting younger at edge rusher.

The Gamecocks standout arrives to El Segundo with a long frame in tow. General manager Joe Hortiz told reporters what jumped out regarding the defender's game.

“Very good pass rusher. Motor, effort. He has power. He has speed. Just love the motor, the way he plays,” Hortiz said. “Will fit right in there with that mentality.”

The second-year Chargers GM added he received input from a former assistant coach of his during his Baltimore Ravens days. This coach put the great word in for Kennard.

“We know some coaches on the staff. I think you may have worked with Sterling (Lucas). As soon as we made the pick, he was like, ‘You are going to absolutely love him,'” Hortiz said.

Kennard's game translated smoothly in his leap from Georgia Tech to South Carolina. He took home SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors after grabbing 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for a loss.

Chargers defensive structure perfect for rookie

Jesse Minter loves attacking the edge with nickel pressure. The defensive coordinator often disguises his coverages — swinging the door open for his ends to break free. He's tailored his defense to benefit a player's strength.

He'll draw ways to send Kennard into the backfield. The Gamecock's entrance to this defense will signal sub-packages during pass rushing downs. Minter likely will throw him out when offenses face third and long or any passing scenario.

Minter employs a base 4-2-5 look. Kennard hails from a similar structure — making this Bolts defense perfect for him. South Carolina's scheme placed an emphasis on edge attacking and flexibility with the coverage calls. But here's why Minter, Harbaugh and the Bolts need Kennard to step up immediately.

Bosa's departure forces someone new to penetrate the pass protection. Dupree and Mack, again, aren't aging backwards. Tuipulotu can't carry this pass rush by himself. Kennard earns the chance to form a new tandem with the USC star post Mack/Bosa. And catapult the Bolts past the Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West.