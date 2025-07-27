The New York Giants are hoping for some big things from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart this season. Dart is expected to compete for the starting job, and he is making some strides toward winning that role. Dart had a solid performance in practice Sunday with completions on his first 10 pass attempts.

“He was getting the ball down the field. Hitting those intermediate routes backed up his statement that things slowed down for him,” Dan Duggan wrote for The Athletic.

It's been a mixed bag for Dart at Giants training camp. Dart threw an interception on his first pass attempt, and had seemed uncomfortable at times. That appeared to be in the past when watching his Sunday performance.

“Dart finished practice with a 12-play drive in a move-the-ball period. He hit college teammate Juice Wells on a deep out to convert a third down,” Duggan added. “He hit undrafted rookies Beaux Collins and Jordan Bly on downfield passes to move the drive deep into the defense's territory.”

Dart was selected by the Giants in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He played his college football at Ole Miss and USC.

Giants are hoping for a successful 2025 season

New York has struggled in recent years. During the 2024 season, the team won just three games. Head coach Brian Daboll is seen as being on the hot seat entering the 2025 season.

The Giants made some changes at quarterback, entering this campaign. The team not only drafted Dart, but it also signed free-agent quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, helping that franchise make the playoffs. It appears that either Wilson or Dart will be New York's starter this year.

Wilson, like Dart, has had his ups and downs in training camp.

“Russell Wilson hit Darius Slayton on a deep pass on his first attempt of practice. Tremendous one-handed stab by Slayton,” Duggan added. “Otherwise, most of Wilson's completions were short. Malik Nabers caught five of Wilson's 10 completions. Jevon Holland had a pick-six of a quick hitch that was tipped by blitzing slot corner Dru Phillips.”

Time will tell moving forward who wins the starting job. New York starts its preseason schedule on August 9, with a game against the Buffalo Bills.