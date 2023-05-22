The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring players to round out the roster has not. Let’s see how the Dallas Cowboys want to use their remaining leverage and capital in the trade market. Here we are going to look at the three free agents whom the Dallas Cowboys must target after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Despite adding promising talent in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cowboys have personnel matters to attend to as they aim to address needs and strengthen their depth for the upcoming season. General Manager Jerry Jones has acknowledged the existing gaps in their depth chart, but they can still acquire established players to contribute to their success. The Cowboys have the potential for a successful campaign if they perform as expected, but they must make wise decisions with their remaining resources in the face of important upcoming choices.

The Dallas Cowboys had a disappointing 2022 season, finishing with a 12-5 regular season record and losing in the Divisional Round to the San Francisco 49ers. Despite their struggles, the Cowboys still have a lot of talent on their roster, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Tony Pollard, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. However, there are a few areas where the Cowboys could improve, and free agency could be a great way to do that.

The Cowboys have a few weaknesses on their roster, though. Their receiving room could still use some depth. They also need to improve their pass rush. The Cowboys also need to find a way to get more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Let’s look at three free agents whom the Cowboys must target after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jarvis Landry is a proven wide receiver who would be a great addition to the Cowboys’ offense. He has over 7,800 receiving yards and close to 50 touchdowns in his career, and he is still just 30 years old. Landry is a versatile receiver who can play on the outside or in the slot, and he is a great route runner who can get open against any defense. He would be a perfect complement to Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Michael Gallup, and he would give Prescott another reliable target to throw to.

Keep in mind that Landry is a five-time Pro Bowler. He has been productive throughout his career and has shown no signs of slowing down. He is a hard worker who is always looking to improve his game. He is also a great leader who would positively influence the Cowboys’ young receiving corps.

Landry would be a great addition to the Cowboys’ offense. He would give Prescott another reliable target to throw to, and he would help to open up the field for the Cowboys’ other receivers. He would also be a great leader in the locker room.

Jarvis Landry takes the snap and scurries in for 6 💨 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/DUTbgGmgel — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2021

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Frank Clark is a pass rusher who would give the Cowboys a much-needed boost on defense. He has 72 sacks in his career, and he is still just 29 years old. Clark is a powerful and explosive pass rusher who can get to the quarterback quickly. He would be a great addition to the Cowboys’ defensive line and would help to pressure opposing quarterbacks and force turnovers.

Clark has been a productive pass rusher throughout his career. He has had double-digit sack seasons in two of his eight seasons in the NFL. Clark is a solid and athletic pass rusher who can get to the quarterback quickly. He is also a good run defender.

Clark would be a great addition to the Cowboys’ defense. He would give the Cowboys a much-needed pass rush and would help to improve the Cowboys’ run defense.

Jadeveon Clowney is also another alternative pass rusher who would be a great addition to the Cowboys’ defense. He has 44.5 sacks in his career, and he is still just 30 years old. Clowney is a versatile pass rusher who can line up at defensive end or outside linebacker. He definitely gets to the quarterback quickly and would be a great addition to the Cowboys’ pass rush.

Like Clark, Clowney has been a productive pass rusher throughout his career. However, has never had a double-digit sack season in any of his nine seasons in the NFL. That said, Clowney would still be a great addition to the Cowboys’ defense.

All three of these free agents would be great additions to the Cowboys’ roster. They are all proven players who would help the Cowboys improve their chances of winning in 2023. Again, Landry would be a great addition to the Cowboys’ offense. He is a proven wide receiver who can make plays. Meanwhile, either Clark or Clowney would be a great addition to the Cowboys’ defense.

Sure, the Cowboys have a lot of talent on their roster. Still, they could improve in a few areas. Free agency could be a great way for the Cowboys to improve their roster and these three guys should be on their radar.