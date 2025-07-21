The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are currently gearing up for the 2025 NFL season, in which they will face each other twice. The Packers and Bears were both members of last year's historically dominant NFC North, which didn't win a single playoff game despite its historic regular season.

Recently, ESPN began its annual rankings of every starting lineup around the league, and the Packers were listed at number 14, with Chicago right behind them at 15th.

The publication listed the Packers' biggest strength as the safety position, writing, “a very solid offensive line was under consideration, but a safety room led by Xavier McKinney gets the nod,” noted Mike Clay of ESPN.

Meanwhile, the biggest weakness for the Packers was another defensive backfield position: cornerback, which took a big hit with the departure of Jaire Alexander.

The Bears' biggest strength was their offensive line, which will certainly be music to the ears of quarterback Caleb Williams.

“All three interior positions were upgraded (left guard Joe Thuney, center Drew Dalman and right guard Jonah Jackson) next to standout tackles Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright,” noted Clay.

The Bears' biggest weakness, on the other hand, was their running back position, noting how last year D'Andre Swift “was limited to six touchdowns and averaged a career-low 3.79 yards per carry.”

An interesting NFC North race

Both the Packers and Bears are hoping to take big leaps forward in the 2025 NFL season.

The Bears entered last year with immense expectations under number one draft pick Caleb Williams but ultimately fizzled out. However, Williams showed plenty of flashes of his talent down the stretch of the season.

Meanwhile, the Packers dealt with injury concerns all year and had their season ended by the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs.

As previously noted, the Packers and Bears will face off twice this year, first on December 7th in Green Bay, and then 13 days later on December 20th from Chicago.