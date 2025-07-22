The Los Angeles Rams look equipped for another NFC West title run. The franchise features a strength or multiple strengths at each position group ahead of NFL Training Camp.

Except one — which is the fatal flaw the team must address at Loyola Marymount University this week.

The Rams have reported back to the local college university to officially start their '25 journey. Los Angeles has players like Kobie Turner envisioning toppling the champion Philadelphia Eagles. The defense also features top NFL Defensive Rookie winner Jared Verse. Then there's the arrival of Davante Adams fueling the hype for '25.

But again, there's a unit that could prevent a return to the top of the division. Plus potentially prevent a return to the Super Bowl for the second time since the 2021 season.

What is that flaw? Time to dive in.

Rams must address inside linebacker

Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Chris Shula saw ground games carve this position group up multiple times.

Saquon Barkley exposed the ILB crew for the Rams. He went off for 255 then 205 yards in both Eagles wins. The latter yardage ending the Rams' season.

Los Angeles ranked 24th against the run last season. They surrendered below 100 rushing yards in only four regular season games.

They fielded these low results despite Christian Rozeboom producing a career year. He piled 135 tackles with 69 solo stops. But now he's off to the Carolina Panthers.

Do Rams have enough ILB depth?

Rozeboom isn't a massive loss compared to Bobby Wagner (2023 offseason) or even Ernest Jones (2024). But his departure creates a depth issue at ILB.

The defense features only four true ILB options. None are players who possess the sideline-to-sideline speed or cerebral side of Wagner and Jones.

Omar Speights must grow fast. The former LSU Tiger flashed when called upon. Settling for 67 tackles in 10 starts. But Rozeboom's departure forces him to step up immediately.

Troy Reeder is one familiar face returning. He's back for a third season. Reeder, however, hasn't recaptured his 2021 form when he tallied 91 tackles.

Elias Neal was simply more for special teams and depth in '24. Meanwhile, Tony Fields II comes over via the Cleveland Browns. But Fields only hit two total tackles and played just one game for Cleveland last season.

Rams need young performer to rise immediately

One day three selection must step up right away. Or general manager Les Snead will need to scour for any free agent left. Former NFC West rival Kyzir White rose as a fit by USA Today's Nick Brinkerhoff.

But to prevent a UFA addition, the Rams can see if Chris Paul Jr. rises to the occasion.

“Pooh” starred in the Southeastern Conference for Ole Miss. He's less heralded compared to second round selection Terrance Ferguson. But Paul's hitting is needed out the gate for a rather fringe unit.

He's an assignment-oriented weakside LB but with the frame to move inside. Countering the run is his main strength. Paul rises as great news for a unit shredded by multiple running attacks.

Still, McVay and Shula needs to get the most out of the inside ‘backers. Or another power running philosophy will end the Rams' run.